Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Short Interest Update

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bimini Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of BMNM stock remained flat at $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Bimini Capital Management has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Bimini Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Asset Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid Island Capital, Inc and Royal Palm Capital, LLC.

