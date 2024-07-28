Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after purchasing an additional 118,304 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2,052.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 104,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 99,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,353.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 65,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 60,615 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $319.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.05. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

