Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Trading Down 2.5%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 23,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 76,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Biotricity Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.
Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
