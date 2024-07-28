Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) Trading Down 2.5%

Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. 23,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 76,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Biotricity Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Biotricity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biotricity stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Biotricity, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTCY Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 79,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.84% of Biotricity at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

