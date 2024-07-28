BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $844.31 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $67,986.43 or 1.00251212 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008751 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000939 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.94 or 0.00072161 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

