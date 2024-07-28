Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $68,052.76 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $68,052.76 on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,342.85 billion and approximately $24.93 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $415.52 or 0.00610589 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00045039 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.52 or 0.00068366 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,732,412 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.
