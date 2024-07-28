Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69,537.02 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,372.14 billion and approximately $20.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.37 or 0.00605969 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046748 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00068459 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,732,543 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
