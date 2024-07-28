Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69,537.02 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,372.14 billion and approximately $20.23 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.37 or 0.00605969 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00046748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00068459 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,732,543 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

