BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,948 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $62,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after acquiring an additional 590,113 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,414 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,118,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,946,000 after purchasing an additional 56,442 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,625,000 after purchasing an additional 377,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.79. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $6,273,484. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

