BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 796.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $121,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $172,000. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 68.2% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 25,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.44. 61,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,450. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

