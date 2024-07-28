Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the June 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE BGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $12.24.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $153,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.