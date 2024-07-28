Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the June 30th total of 57,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE BGB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 136,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $12.24.
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.