Blast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0146 on Major Exchanges

Blast (BLAST) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, Blast has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Blast token can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Blast has a market capitalization of $268.06 million and $49.13 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blast alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,320,594,723 tokens. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,291,895,823.37646 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01476316 USD and is down -3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $56,274,534.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.