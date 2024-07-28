Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives $7.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Blink Charging from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 60.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.41 on Friday. Blink Charging has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market cap of $344.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.73.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.74 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 122.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

