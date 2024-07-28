BMO Capital Markets Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $75.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.18.

NYSE:PII opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. Polaris has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). Polaris had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 64,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

