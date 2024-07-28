Bokf Na Acquires 640 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 215,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Textron by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

TXT traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $92.06. The stock had a trading volume of 743,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,720. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Bank of America upped their target price on Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.