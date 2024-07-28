Bokf Na Boosts Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,476,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,056,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,623,000 after buying an additional 316,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Insulet by 206.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total transaction of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 2,131 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $405,806.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 7,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $1,333,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,779,488.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock worth $2,636,286. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

PODD traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.30. 1,848,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $125.82 and a 1 year high of $283.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.05 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.18.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

