Bokf Na Boosts Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Bokf Na raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 290,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter worth $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $43.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,866. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.4624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

