Bokf Na Buys Shares of 59,768 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 59,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 161.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 111.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

BEPC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 556,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,302. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

