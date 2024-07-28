Bokf Na Decreases Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,185 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na owned about 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,068,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,984,000 after buying an additional 143,719 shares during the period. Browning West LP boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Browning West LP now owns 12,611,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,792,000 after purchasing an additional 820,200 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,445,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $121,329,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

NYSE TPX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.31. 1,220,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,150,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.60. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

