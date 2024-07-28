Bokf Na Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,161,000.

BATS:NULV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.60. The company had a trading volume of 164,699 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

