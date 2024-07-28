Bokf Na Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in General Motors by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in General Motors by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in General Motors by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,411,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,026,488. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 35,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,628,480.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,880,870.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

