Bokf Na Has $2.33 Million Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth $10,238,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $6,970,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 820,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after buying an additional 331,168 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,001,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Further Reading

