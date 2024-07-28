Bokf Na Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1,984,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,372 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,339,000. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter worth approximately $135,987,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,466 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,674,034 shares of company stock valued at $354,931,478 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,834,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

