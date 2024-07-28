Bokf Na Has $7.57 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,384 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7 %

LOW stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.87. 1,942,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,763. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.47.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

