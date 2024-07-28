Bokf Na Lowers Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $9.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $382.93. The stock had a trading volume of 332,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,841. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $417.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

