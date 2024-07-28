Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded up $14.44 on Friday, reaching $1,078.63. The company had a trading volume of 380,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,591. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $723.56 and a 1 year high of $1,106.16. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,033.85 and its 200 day moving average is $977.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,074.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

