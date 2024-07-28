Bokf Na Purchases 13,051 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bokf Na increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. 969,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,170. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.