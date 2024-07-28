Bokf Na Purchases 13,051 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bokf Na increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 49,892 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Investments & Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.95. 969,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,170. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.89.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.