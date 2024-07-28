Bokf Na Purchases 53 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.71. 588,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,889. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.