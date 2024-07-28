Bokf Na Sells 19,000 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after buying an additional 827,523 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 358,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 177,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.