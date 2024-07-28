Bokf Na Sells 34,735 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,735 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. The stock had a trading volume of 7,076,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,145. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.