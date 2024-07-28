Bokf Na Sells 5,826 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bokf Na lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 54.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 650.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM traded up $6.23 on Friday, hitting $392.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,003,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.66 and its 200 day moving average is $347.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.60.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

