Bokf Na Sells 84,725 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bokf Na cut its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,725 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned approximately 0.17% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 50,573 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.28. 196,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

See Also

