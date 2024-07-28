Bokf Na Sells 9,284 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,284 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

J traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.98. 527,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

