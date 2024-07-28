Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BOOT

Boot Barn Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of BOOT opened at $129.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $134.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares in the company, valued at $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,795 shares of company stock worth $1,329,686 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 111.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Free Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.