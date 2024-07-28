Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Short Interest Up 109.2% in July

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the June 30th total of 181,400 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAER has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bridger Aerospace Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAER

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 0.3 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BAER Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BAER traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 21,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,304. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $9.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.