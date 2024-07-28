Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) PT at $194.97

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 27,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $139.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

