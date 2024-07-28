Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BPYPO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.59. 3,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,363. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3984 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

