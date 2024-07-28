Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. 1,573,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BC

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Earnings History for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.