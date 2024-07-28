Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

BC stock opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 249.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 43,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

