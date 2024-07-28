Bull Horn (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) Shares Up 35%

Shares of Bull Horn Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHSEU – Get Free Report) shot up 35% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $12.96. 5,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 2,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.
Bull Horn Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96.
About Bull Horn
Bull Horn Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brand sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
