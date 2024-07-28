Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.46. Cadiz shares last traded at $3.37, with a volume of 103,743 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cadiz to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Cadiz Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Cadiz had a negative net margin of 925.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 15,764.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Cadiz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 212.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

