Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Up 27.9% in July

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the June 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Calbee Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLBEY opened at C$5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.28. Calbee has a 12-month low of C$4.31 and a 12-month high of C$6.01.
Calbee Company Profile
