Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Price Target to GBX 200

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Nexteq Price Performance
NXQ stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.37. Nexteq has a 12 month low of GBX 74.95 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a PE ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.22.
About Nexteq
