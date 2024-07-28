Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Nexteq (LON:NXQ) Price Target to GBX 200

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 300 ($3.88) to GBX 200 ($2.59) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NXQ stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.37. Nexteq has a 12 month low of GBX 74.95 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.07). The firm has a market capitalization of £53.19 million, a PE ratio of 615.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

