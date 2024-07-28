Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Sold by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

GOOS stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.40. 622,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,713. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

