Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 54,059 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $66,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day moving average of $455.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.07.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

