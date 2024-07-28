Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 54,059 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2024

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOCFree Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54,059 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Northrop Grumman worth $66,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.47 and a 200-day moving average of $455.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.