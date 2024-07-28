Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,796,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,390 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.74% of Kanzhun worth $49,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after buying an additional 216,558 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,000. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 29,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZ opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa America raised shares of Kanzhun to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

