Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $55.16 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.15% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $55,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 61 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of MLM opened at $565.62 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.38 and its 200-day moving average is $564.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.77%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.33.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
