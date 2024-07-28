Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,336 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MSCI were worth $44,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSCI opened at $540.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.45.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.21.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

