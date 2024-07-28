Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.24% of Trip.com Group worth $69,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 110,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,516,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $43.35 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.42.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CLSA boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

