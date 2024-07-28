Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 1,122,179 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,926,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122,179 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $51,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T stock opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $19.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Report on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.