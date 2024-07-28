Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 166,173 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,591,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166,173 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.59% of Match Group worth $57,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.