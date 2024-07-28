Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Susquehanna

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.35.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.49. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

